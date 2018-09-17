Smart Thinking: Homeowner Straps House To Cars To Prevent It Blowing Away In Hurricane

September 17, 2018

hurricane-preparedness.jpg

This is a video from Civietown, North Carolina of a house that's been strapped to an old Plymouth and a Dodge truck, presumably to prevent it from getting blown away by Hurricane Florence. Plus they strapped a trampoline to the porch for extra fortification. Now there are good ideas and there are great ideas, and then there is pure genius. This is none of those.

Keep going for the video tour.

Thanks to HW, who agrees they should have parked the cars on top of the house.

  • Critality

    Did no one stop to think maybe he's trying to stop the cars and trampoline from being blown away?

  • Blakevw

    I love vertical videos!

  • The_Wretched

    Or we could pay people enough that they could live in decent housing or have regulation as such that housing is safe to X_mph etc.

  • Wooder

    OOOOOKKKK...another great use of 2 chrysler products...just dead weight! ;P

  • Frédéric Purenne

    "That's not how this works...
    That's not how any of this works."

  • TheQiwiMan

    Desperate times call for desperate measures..?

    And that guy sure sounds smug for a dude filming video vertically while driving.

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS I'd strap myself to TheQiwiMan <3

  • TheQiwiMan

    DAY

    MADE

  • Irina Abramovich

    Please say you’d do it as a strap on wiener?!

  • Eric Ord

    What?! No! Why would you even THINK that?!

Read More: be prepared, coming up with things, hurricane, it's basically a fallout shelter now, natural disasters, now you're talking, problem solving, safety first, safety last, smart thinking, so that's what that looks like, solving problems, video, weather, yeah you did
