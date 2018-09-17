Smart Thinking: Homeowner Straps House To Cars To Prevent It Blowing Away In Hurricane

This is a video from Civietown, North Carolina of a house that's been strapped to an old Plymouth and a Dodge truck, presumably to prevent it from getting blown away by Hurricane Florence. Plus they strapped a trampoline to the porch for extra fortification. Now there are good ideas and there are great ideas, and then there is pure genius. This is none of those.

Keep going for the video tour.

Thanks to HW, who agrees they should have parked the cars on top of the house.