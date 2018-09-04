Slinky Master Demonstrates His Skills On Television Talent Program

This is 'Slinky Kung Fu', a video of a Slinky master demonstrating his skills on a national Chinese television show. He's good. You know, it's crazy how I've gone my whole life assuming Slinkys only had that one down the stairs trick, then I see this. It's like my eyes have finally been opened and I'm actually living for the first time. "Aren't you being a little dramatic?" *flourishes cape, bows while tipping top hat* Never in my life.

UPDATE: I already posted this a year ago. Just take my brain out with the garbage.

Keep going for the entire performance.

Thanks to carey, for reminding me just how massive a dumpster fire my brain really is (it's already spread to cars parked nearby).