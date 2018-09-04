Slinky Master Demonstrates His Skills On Television Talent Program

September 4, 2018

This is 'Slinky Kung Fu', a video of a Slinky master demonstrating his skills on a national Chinese television show. He's good. You know, it's crazy how I've gone my whole life assuming Slinkys only had that one down the stairs trick, then I see this. It's like my eyes have finally been opened and I'm actually living for the first time. "Aren't you being a little dramatic?" *flourishes cape, bows while tipping top hat* Never in my life.

UPDATE: I already posted this a year ago. Just take my brain out with the garbage.

Keep going for the entire performance.

Thanks to carey, for reminding me just how massive a dumpster fire my brain really is (it's already spread to cars parked nearby).

Nature, Up Close And Personal: A Hummingbird Feeder That Attaches To The Brim Of Your Hat

Previous Story

Fishmonger Gets Business Closed After Sticking Googly Eyes To Fish 'To Make Them Appear Fresher'

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: everybody needs a hobby, giving it your all, having a great time, he didn't get a lot of percentage for his performance were the judges not impressed?, i'm a starrrrrr, impressive, look at all the pretty colors!, skills, so that's what that looks like, taste the rainbow, television, toys, video
Previous Post
Next Post