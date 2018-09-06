Skydivers Slip-N-Slide Out Of Airplane, Land On Slip-N-Slide

September 6, 2018

This is a video from devinsupertramp of a bunch of friends skydiving out of an airplane via a slip-n-slide, then landing on a giant slip-n-slide back on solid ground. Man, it's just so nice to see people living their lives to the fullest. And here I am still trying to convince my parents to buy me a Crocodile Mile. "They don't make them anymore." IT'S CALLED eBAY, MOM.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allesandra, who agrees they better have gone and picked up those dropped pool floats.

A Fire Table Dancing To Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'

Previous Story

Japanese Artist Creates Little Warriors Out Of Instant Noodles

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: bro it up bro!, extreme sports, falling is easy, i'm flying jack!, i'm not jealous you're jealous, living the dream, must be nice, now somebody in a wingsuit try to land on one without a parachute, planes, pool floats, skydiving, slip-n-slide, so that's what that looks like, video, whee!
Previous Post
Next Post