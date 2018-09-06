Skydivers Slip-N-Slide Out Of Airplane, Land On Slip-N-Slide

This is a video from devinsupertramp of a bunch of friends skydiving out of an airplane via a slip-n-slide, then landing on a giant slip-n-slide back on solid ground. Man, it's just so nice to see people living their lives to the fullest. And here I am still trying to convince my parents to buy me a Crocodile Mile. "They don't make them anymore." IT'S CALLED eBAY, MOM.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allesandra, who agrees they better have gone and picked up those dropped pool floats.