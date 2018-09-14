Shortcuts: Oblivious Driver Launches Over Traffic Roundabout
This is a motorcyclist's helmet-cam footage from the A11 near Attleborough in Norfolk, England of a speeding van that's apparently unaware it's approaching a roundabout and launches over it at high speed. Or maybe the driver plays too much Mario Kart and was convinced this was a legitimate shortcut. Or -- OR -- the most likely situation: this is their audition tape for the inevitable British Dukes Of Hazzard remake, Dukes Of Attleborough.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to blue16, who agrees when in doubt, launch over it like a downed power line.
