Shark Spotted With Demon Face On Underside Of Head

This is a photo captured by Port Lincoln, Australia based cage diving operator Calypso Star Charters of a shark with a very distinct demon face on the bottom of its head, which shares its gaping maw. Obviously, now I'm not sure whether we should fill the oceans with concrete or holy water. "Concrete made with holy water." I want you to be my life coach.

Thanks to speakerbox, who informed me the face kinda reminds him of his 8th grade algebra teacher, which I could never say because I was homeschooled.