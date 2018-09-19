Shark Spotted With Demon Face On Underside Of Head

September 19, 2018

demon-face-shark.jpg

This is a photo captured by Port Lincoln, Australia based cage diving operator Calypso Star Charters of a shark with a very distinct demon face on the bottom of its head, which shares its gaping maw. Obviously, now I'm not sure whether we should fill the oceans with concrete or holy water. "Concrete made with holy water." I want you to be my life coach.

Thanks to speakerbox, who informed me the face kinda reminds him of his 8th grade algebra teacher, which I could never say because I was homeschooled.

85-Year Old Man Chases Armed Robbers From Betting Shop

Previous Story

Sony Unveils The Playstation Classic, A $100 Mini Version Of The Original Console Preloaded With 20 Games

Next Story
  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    Ha! That totally looks like Hexadecimal from ReBoot! [edit spelling]

    https://vignette.wikia.noco...

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Reboot!

  • Captain Matticus, LP Inc.

    Australia. It's always Australia.

  • The_Wretched

    Pareidolia, people just want to see faces everywhere.

  • Douchy McDouche

    I always knew that sharks were affiliated with Satan. I'm going to miss the ocean.

  • TheQiwiMan

    They started filming "JAWS: BACK FROM HELL" already?

  • Javier Arreola

    I see a jester

  • edzew

    almost the same here.. instead of a jester i see the Comedy face

  • jakew

    Indeed; where Nature = the evolution of Pareidolia in humans!

  • Mark

    Now it all makes sense.

  • Jenness

    Well that's gotta be a terrifying last sight to see before you're eaten.

  • Frédéric Purenne
  • Chaz Gomez

    Nature is awesome...

  • Corky McButterpants

    Indeed; where Nature = the evolution of Pareidolia in humans!

  • Bling Nye

    https://i.imgur.com/SQUJWf0...

    +1 internets for pareidolia.

  • Corky McButterpants
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: australia, demon, fill the oceans with concrete we've already screwed them up enough let's just throw in the towel and admit we suck at this whole taking care of the earth thing, holy water, oh there's no denying that's a demon alright, repent!, scary, sharks, yikes
Previous Post
Next Post