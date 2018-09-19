Sesame Workshop: Bert And Ernie Are Just Best Friends

Sesame Workshop has issued a statement that Bert and Ernie aren't gay, just best friends. The statement comes after long-time writer for the show (1984 - 1998) Mark Saltzman stated in an interview that, "I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert and Ernie, they were [gay]." The actual statement:

Frank Oz also had this to add:

Wait so are they puppets or people? I'm confused. Regardless, they're at least best friends, we know that. Kind of like how me and my buds are just best friends until we all find ourselves four wine coolers deep in the hot tub and transform into homoerotic mermen for the night. *phone rings* Yooooo. Come on, your girlfriend doesn't read Geekologie.

