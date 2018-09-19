Sesame Workshop: Bert And Ernie Are Just Best Friends

September 19, 2018

Sesame Workshop has issued a statement that Bert and Ernie aren't gay, just best friends. The statement comes after long-time writer for the show (1984 - 1998) Mark Saltzman stated in an interview that, "I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert and Ernie, they were [gay]." The actual statement:

Frank Oz also had this to add:

Wait so are they puppets or people? I'm confused. Regardless, they're at least best friends, we know that. Kind of like how me and my buds are just best friends until we all find ourselves four wine coolers deep in the hot tub and transform into homoerotic mermen for the night. *phone rings* Yooooo. Come on, your girlfriend doesn't read Geekologie.

Thanks to Shannon S, who agrees there's absolutely nothing wrong with hanging out with your best bro while he's taking a bubble bath.

  • Doog

    Is this new Upvote/Funny/Love/Surprised/Angry/Sad thing an ad of some sort or...?

  • TheQiwiMan

    Don't click anything or Nigerian Scammers will steal all your emails!

  • FearlessFarris

    It's so exhausting how absolutely EVERYTHING has to get dragged into the culture wars. Please please please leave your agendas off of my childhood memories.

  • Eric Ord

    Everything already is in the culture wars. You're saying everything has to be in line with they hegemony, which is trodding other cultures down.

  • Bling Nye

    Sounds a little dramatic. Looking back, there's a lot of shit in my childhood memories that was "normal" at the time but is actually pretty fucked up, even with the rose-tinted nostalgia goggles on....also, just curious, why did you choose the words "culture war" and "agenda" regarding what amounts to simple "opinion"...?

  • Nicholas Conrad

    They aren't friends, they don't even hang out together off-set. Look at their shoes: Bert isn't walking within a MILE of wherever Ernie's shoes are getting so filthy!

  • Draco Basileus

    Next Frank will be telling us that Yoda isn't a nonacentennialgenarian.

    BTW, never thought of Bert or Ernie being gay. Just thought they were two dudes who like to smoke chronic together and talk about shit.

  • Closet Nerd

    That is NOT what you said to me when I invited you to join me in my bubble bath...

  • TheQiwiMan

    Anyone who watches Sesame Street (or any kids show) and feels the overwhelming desire to speculate (and comment on) where each muppet might feel the (non-existent) urge to place their (non-existent) genitalia in their (non-existent) personal lives is truly a demented, degenerated human being.

    Sexualizing children's entertainment is disgusting, full stop. This is not a Gay Rights thing. It would be equally inappropriate and demented to suggest that Big Bird gets mad heterosexual poon BECAUSE IT'S A FRIKKIN KIDS SHOW.

  • Eric Ord

    How dare you trivialize our relationship this way, TheQiwiMan?!

  • FearlessFarris

    **STANDING OVATION** for TheQiwiMan

  • Doog
  • The_Wretched

    Sorry, not sorry. Bert and Ernie are gay. That's not a sexual statement any more than suggesting Mr.Snuffleupagusis a sexual statement since he had a hetero girl friend at one point.

    Sesame Street has done a ton of intentional normalizing of marginalized groups including empowering women and girls as well as racial minorities.

    The one on a sick sexual tirade thinking about Muppet genitals is you.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Calling out the sexualization of children's entertainment is sexualizing children's entertainment?

    Computer: Please define "Projection"

  • The_Wretched

    Calling out only thinking of gay people as 1 dimensional sex focused misses the point of LQGBT people being full people.

    Straight couple kisses, it's called PDA. Gay couple kisses and it's suddenly driving their sexuality down your throat. Same here. Having them be a gay couple means they have a relationship based on romantic affection. It doesn't call to mind what's in their pants (or not). The sexual obsession is on the part of the person with the double standard (you).

  • TheQiwiMan

    Valid point. I don't think of my gay friends as my "sexual friends", or even my "gay friends". I just think of them as my friends. It would be wrong of me to suggest they were extra-'sexualized' just because they are homosexual.

    "Straight couple kisses, it's called PDA. Gay couple kisses and it's suddenly driving their sexuality down your throat. " - this is also a very good example of a blatant double-standard in society. I agree.

    I apologize for my flippant reply.

    Due to the nature of reproductive evolution being the overwhelmingly dominant culture though, children's shows can't help but show heteronormative family archetypes if the show, like Sesame Street, features live actors, especially in (intentionally designed) parental roles. Therefore having a hetero married couple like Louis and Maria (who, when I learned they weren't actually married in real life, devastated my little 8 year old heart) isn't making a sociopolitical point, nor is it bringing up complex issues about sexual attraction to an audience who won't even hit puberty for years.

    Their audience is learning what sound the letter 'K' makes.

    So while I agree I was initially overly dismissive, (and apologized for it) I stand by my assertion that making a point to assign a sexual orientation to muppets on a kid's show is inappropriate and not an effective way of pushing for positive social change, and shows an over-emphasis to over-correct a pet issue in those loudly calling for it.

  • Bling Nye

    You both have valid points, and I'd say Wretched's "you" also includes the person that asked the question as well as basically everyone else that's speculated on the characters' sexual orientation.

    If there's any blame anywhere, it's on the person asking the question to begin with, "Are Bert and Ernie gay?" It's something that shouldn't matter, nor be anyone's business or concern.

    I liked Frank Oz's response, to paraphrase: it's fine to think they are, even though they aren't, but why the fuck does it matter in the first place? (It doesn't).

  • Draco Basileus

    True. Not sure why people have to try and retro-fit identities and genders onto characters from the past in an attempt to make current lifestyle choices more mainstream. Just let the past be the past and learn from it by being better humans today and into the future. Changing the past only pisses people off.

  • tyr2180

    I'm running a bit behind schedule at work today. If someone could go get the Michael Scott "THANK you!" gif and put it here for me, I'd appreciate it.

