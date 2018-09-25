Segway's New Drift Skates, Electric Skates You Just Stand On

September 25, 2018

Because we don't already have enough modes of electric personal transportation taking up space in the back of peoples' closets/exploding and starting fires, this is the already heavily funded Indiegogo campaign for Segway's new $370 Drift W1 skates, electric skates you just stand on to zip around (you're not attached). The skates have a top speed of around 7.5MPH and 45 minutes of battery life. Of course if you're smart like me you'll just flamingo on a single skate and stretch that battery life to 1.5 hours for the pair. *tapping head* I'm a thinker. Unfortunately, despite heavy editing in their promotional video, you still see a lot of arm flailing from the models, leading me to believe these might not provide the most carefree ride. But I need to text and Drift! How else is everyone supposed to know I'm the biggest dog on this sidewalk? "Play your music as loud as possible and pee on everything you pass." Not a bad idea. "And wear a beer helmet for protection and so you never run out of juice." I have been for years.

Keep going for a couple videos while I listen for the sound of my future ankles breaking.

Thanks to Marco, who agrees it's jetpacks or bust.

  • Dani

    Because walking or running is so out of style.

  • Jenness

    She seemed the happiest when she dropped them in the sand and ran the hell away from them flailing her arms as if that was the best part of her day.

  • Segway... needlessly over complicating existing products since 2001.

  • adsffda

    so it's like "hoverboard" but more portable?

  • TheQiwiMan

    If you use these, you'll look like a tool.

    If you put on a helmet before wearing these, you'll look like the king of tools.

  • FearlessFarris

    Did anyone else cringe when she just dropped her "skates" in the sand at the end of the video? Those things probably aren't NEMA 3.

  • Thog

    I was waiting for the video to extend by a couple of seconds when you'd see someone grab them and take off

  • Wooder

    All I see is the 2 of them screaming internally as they use them. The arm waving is real...these people don't want to die. If they would do a close up you could see them crying.
    These should come with discount life insurance...

  • The_Wretched

    Might help with my morning walk. I'd try them. The directions including needing a friend to get you on them though...

  • Bling Nye

    I too seek the illusion of exercise through moving while stationary...

    Alternatively you could just wear roller skates on the treadmill.

  • Ollie Williams

    I'll be your huckleberry.

  • TheQiwiMan

    I call dibs on sloppy seconds!

  • The_Wretched

    thanks ollie /sniff

  • Jonathan Tippett

    The girl looks like her inner pain cannot be hidden. Forced by Segway to ride or die, she skates on. She has been skating for three days now, with no end in sight. Smile they tell her, smile or you don't get your daily meal.

    So she skates. So she smiles.

  • Ollie Williams

    I'd like to see her naked.

  • TheQiwiMan
  • Frédéric Purenne

    More like 4 hours of recharge for 20 minutes of fun.

  • TheQiwiMan

    How did you know what my dick tattoo says???

  • obriencj

    The glorious future that Jet Grind Radio promised us finally approaches!

