Scumbag Dad Gets Young Daughter To Climb In Prize Machine, Steal Expensive Prizes (Nintendo Switch, 3DS)

Because fatherhood isn't for everyone, police are looking for a man who got his toddler daughter to climb into a BarBerCut Lite game machine at a Salem, New Hampshire mall and grab some expensive prizes, including a Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS. Some more info while I at least make sure there's nobody blatantly filming me before I try jamming my arm back up into the break room vending machine:

The Union Leader reports that security at the Mall at Rockingham Park in New Hampshire was alerted to the man's scheme by a hostess at a restaurant opposite the machine, who told the site "Two people came in and I heard them say, 'That's so unsafe.' So I went outside and all I saw was the toddler's head peeping out of the front of the machine."

Man, there's nothing worse than people using their children for criminal activity. I mean, there are worse things, but it's certainly up there. Fingers grossed this piss-poor role model at least had the criminal mastermindfulness to stash the toys real good so his kids have something to play with while he's rotting away in the slammer this Christmas.

Keep going for a video of the heist in action.

Thanks to blue16, who agrees that is not setting a good example.