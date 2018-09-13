Scientists Discover Three New Species Of Snailfish At A Depth Of 4 Miles

September 13, 2018

new-snailfish.jpg

This is a video highlighting three new recently discovered species of snailfish located by scientists using an unmanned submersible at the bottom of the Atacama Trench (aka the Peru-Chile Trench, which might give you a hint to where it's located if you're astute enough) at depth of 6,500 - 7,500 meters (~4.0 - 4.7 miles). Now that's deep. Maybe not as deep as my intellect, but what is? "A kiddy pool." Sticks and stones, homie. "What about them?" I'm going to use them to fashion a primitive war club and bash your legs in.

These fish are part of the Liparidae family and do not conform to the preconceived stereotypical image of what a deep-sea fish should look like.


"Their gelatinous structure means they are perfectly adapted to living at extreme pressure and in fact the hardest structures in their bodies are the bones in their inner ear which give them balance and their teeth. Without the extreme pressure and cold to support their bodies they are extremely fragile and melt rapidly when brought to the surface."

Did you read that? The fish are so perfectly adapted to the intense deep-sea pressure that they "melt rapidly when brought to the surface." So if you're a deep-sea snailfish I'd strongly suggest removing 'See the sun' from your bucket list, unless you've already done everything else and just want to leave this world with a bang looking like a hocked loogie.

Keep going for the video of the fish in their natural habitat.

Thanks to Marlene AB, who agrees if these little deep-sea bastards don't know where Atlantis is, nobody does.

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    they posted the footage of the fish melting too FYI:

    https://youtu.be/n2ZpsbGr7s...

  • kodama

    Okay, well done. You got me.

  • James Mcelroy

    so sad, nothing left but ear bones and teeth.

  • Jenness

    I wonder how many they slaughtered so they could watch them melt to know that?

    Scientists are really freaking hypocrites sometimes. It's ok if they kill off rare and even protected species - but have one trophy hunter pay $200k for the right to cull an aging predator that will increase the herd's chances of survival, the meat feeds a people that would starve otherwise, the $$ funds gamer wardens, forestry experts, artisans and villages that live off the monies hunters spend so they can stay on their lands instead of working like slaves in city factories for pennies on the dollar - and they clutch their pearls. *fumes* https://www.cnet.com/news/c...

  • The_Wretched

    yeah hate those scientist bastards! they will kill us all with that learning stuff

    And I raise you Cecil the Lion and the dumbass Trump son's with an elephant and a cheetah.

  • TheQiwiMan

    *Humans are really freaking hypocrites sometimes.

    Scientists are humans, we're all susceptible to the same ailments of the brain; logical fallacies, biases, etc.

  • James Mcelroy

    I'm a scientist, and I don't have any pearls. I'm living wrong, obviously. I think any real, rational scientist, who's worth anything can understand how hunting promotes conservation. Is it douchey to shoot a giraffe or lion? Totally. Does it help the rest of the species, and everything in that park/preserve/reserve whatever survive? Yes. I'm all for it. The truth is that the animal hunters will pay, while the animal huggers will complain.

