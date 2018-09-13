Scientists Discover Three New Species Of Snailfish At A Depth Of 4 Miles

This is a video highlighting three new recently discovered species of snailfish located by scientists using an unmanned submersible at the bottom of the Atacama Trench (aka the Peru-Chile Trench, which might give you a hint to where it's located if you're astute enough) at depth of 6,500 - 7,500 meters (~4.0 - 4.7 miles). Now that's deep. Maybe not as deep as my intellect, but what is? "A kiddy pool." Sticks and stones, homie. "What about them?" I'm going to use them to fashion a primitive war club and bash your legs in.

These fish are part of the Liparidae family and do not conform to the preconceived stereotypical image of what a deep-sea fish should look like.

"Their gelatinous structure means they are perfectly adapted to living at extreme pressure and in fact the hardest structures in their bodies are the bones in their inner ear which give them balance and their teeth. Without the extreme pressure and cold to support their bodies they are extremely fragile and melt rapidly when brought to the surface."

The fish are so perfectly adapted to the intense deep-sea pressure that they "melt rapidly when brought to the surface."

