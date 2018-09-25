Russian Animator Creates Anime Trailer For Star Wars: A New Hope

This is the anime trailer for Star Wars: A New Hope created by Russian animator Dmitry Grozov. If you're a fan of Star Wars and anime you'll probably love it. If you like either you might enjoy it. If you're not into either you might not like it at all. If you have a shitty internet connection and it keeps stopping and buffering you'll probably just give up. If you spent the whole video on a call with your power company like I was trying to get them to explain why your bill is twice as high as it normally is you're probably hating your life right now and wondering why you even bothered getting out of bed this morning. Christopher hung up on me! The only thing keeping me going right now is the hope that call was recorded for quality assurance.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to David D and hairless, who agree we should create a GoFundMe so Dmitry can make the whole movie. Whatever you're donating, double it for me.