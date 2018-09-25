Russian Animator Creates Anime Trailer For Star Wars: A New Hope

September 25, 2018

This is the anime trailer for Star Wars: A New Hope created by Russian animator Dmitry Grozov. If you're a fan of Star Wars and anime you'll probably love it. If you like either you might enjoy it. If you're not into either you might not like it at all. If you have a shitty internet connection and it keeps stopping and buffering you'll probably just give up. If you spent the whole video on a call with your power company like I was trying to get them to explain why your bill is twice as high as it normally is you're probably hating your life right now and wondering why you even bothered getting out of bed this morning. Christopher hung up on me! The only thing keeping me going right now is the hope that call was recorded for quality assurance.

Thanks to David D and hairless, who agree we should create a GoFundMe so Dmitry can make the whole movie. Whatever you're donating, double it for me.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Luke-warm fan of Star Wars, opposite of fan of anime, but I still loved this.

  • FearlessFarris

    Jabba wasn't in "A New Hope."

  • Gingerbread

    He was, but they did not include the scenes in the original release.

  • FearlessFarris

    Just like they actually intended Greedo to shoot first in the original release?

  • Bling Nye

    Might be preaching to the choir, but Lucas had a lot of shitty ideas and things he wanted to do but couldn't due to technical constraints (and the advice of people that knew better). So when he got a wild hair to "re-do" them, we get the shit show that is full-on Lucas. Similar with what happened with the prequels.

    Credit to Lucas for creating Star Wars, but all he really did was basically copy/paste mythic archetypes (Lucas was a big fan of Joseph Campbell), put it in outer space, and mix in "cool stuff" he liked, like hot rods (the Falcon), cowboys (Han) and samurai (Jedi/sith).

    All the awesome stuff in Star Wars really comes from those that collaborated on its creation like Ralph McQuarrie. Lucas was a shit writer and a mediocre director at best. When Disney bought the rights to Star Wars my first thought was "The king is dead, long live the king." Not like Disney could fuck it up any more than Lucas did starting with the "Special Edition"

    /rant

    tl;dr - HAN SHOT FIRST

  • The_Wretched

    My fav line, "We meet again at last."

  • Frédéric Purenne

    The frame rate and color filling shows it was all drawn by hand. That's a huge amount of work! Everything is perfectly 198*'s too, I love it.

  • Jenness

    It's definitely a labor of love.

