Reporter Pretends He's Being Blown Over By Hurricane As Two Guys Casually Walk By Behind Him

Because you never know when a big Hollywood agent could be watching, this is a video of a Weather Channel reporter in Wilmington, North Carolina acting like he's about to take a trip to Oz as two guys in shorts casually stroll by behind him. Obviously, this man should have been an actor. And by actor I mean street mime. I'll give you a nickel if you act like you're about to get hit with a nickel.

Keep going for the video.

