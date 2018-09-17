Reporter Pretends He's Being Blown Over By Hurricane As Two Guys Casually Walk By Behind Him

September 17, 2018

Because you never know when a big Hollywood agent could be watching, this is a video of a Weather Channel reporter in Wilmington, North Carolina acting like he's about to take a trip to Oz as two guys in shorts casually stroll by behind him. Obviously, this man should have been an actor. And by actor I mean street mime. I'll give you a nickel if you act like you're about to get hit with a nickel.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Devon and hairless, who agrees he should have been holding an inside-out umbrella to really sell the act.

  • Chris

    Even without the casual bystanders that's a horrible performance. For a start the wind's blowing from the opposite direction to which he's bracing, as evidenced by the plants.

  • For those interested, I had happened to catch on of the first post of this and someone present who worked for the studio gave a bit of context.

    What happened is that, as you'd expect, the anchor wanted to give an example of what windows were like *at their worst*. There was a building where what wind existed was being directed in such a way that it was creating a consistent strong gust of wind-- you can actually see this on his clothes and the plants behind him. This meant, however, that 20-30' behind him, the wind wasn't bad and people could casually walk, however, even in that area, there was an occasional, strong gust of wind.

    I respect weather reporters wanting people to be safe and, I suppose, at times you may have to "fudge" getting the right shot, at the right moment on live television to get your point across, however, I also believe that those details should be disclosed. The anchor should have mentioned what was happening. The news is in the business to inform the people, however, they sometimes lose sight that we're not ignorant and we can understand the world doesn't always provide that "perfect" shot for you to make your point that is important to be made.

    I'm not as upset with this guy as most. It's part of the culture, that said, this obviously isn't going to help anyone trust them. Just tell us you had to find a place where wind was being directed consistently and state "this is what it could be like... this isn't blowers" and let the people decide how to handle it.

  • nick

  • CHIEFFRANCIS

  • Reminds me of the reporter in the canoe when it's like 5 inches of water and dudes just casually walk by:
    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Andyman7714

    Gravity shoes, duh!

  • Eric Ord

    Vid is Meh being honestly hurt by my posts when no one else sees a problem with it

  • Fartbutt

    They must be from the northwest

  • Douchy McDouche

    This is actual fake news. Is Trump a prophet?

  • Ollie Williams

    Far be it from me to approve of what most of what Trump says, but this kind of shit is a problem.

  • TheQiwiMan

    It's okay guys, the guy lost his job for such a dishonest, ridiculous stunt!

    (Not the moron hamming it up for the camera, he's fine, they fired the cameraman who zoomed out enough to show the bros casually strolling by)

  • Mark

