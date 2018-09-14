Real Products That Exist: Teacup And Saucer Holsters

These are the ~$90 - $100 leather teacup and saucer holsters made by Etsy seller LeatherHeds for Steampunk style costumes, or anybody who just really needs a teacup and saucer at the ready at all times. Because you never know when you're gonna find yourself at your grandmother's house and she asks if you'd like a spot of tea, which you would, but you also know she feeds her cats out of the teacups and doesn't have the elbow grease to get them clean anymore. Trust me: dried pieces of Fancy Feast in your cup doesn't make for a pleasant teatime. "What was that, dearie?" Nothing, grandma! Avoid the cookies too.

Keep going for several more shots of this design and another one while I empty all my grandma's litter boxes, which is the real reason she invited me over in the first place.

Thanks again to Ash, who agrees it should also have a few vials for your tea and sugar.