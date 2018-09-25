Real Products That Exist: An Iron Man Helmet Coffee Maker

Because there's bound to be somebody out there with an Avengers themed kitchen who's been waiting for just the right coffee maker to round out their countertop, this is an officially licensed Iron Man Helmet coffee maker. The coffee maker costs $130 *spit-takes kombucha* and brews single-serve 6, 8 and 10-ounce cups of coffee from pods or your own ground beans, and has a 40-ounce reservoir. Unfortunately, it's lacking the one feature that would actually make this coffee maker worth buying-- "Some bitchin' sound effects." WTF were they thinking?! Not even a single Up, up and away? "That's Superman." Transform and roll out? "That's Transformers." Whatever, you get my point.

Keep going for one more shot.

Thanks to carey, who agrees the best part of waking up should be Iron Man suggesting we all go get shawarma.