Real Military Flamethrowers Vs Elon Musk's 'Not A Flamethrower'
This is a video from the folks at Drivetanks (God I want to so bad!) comparing Elon Musk's Boring Company 'Not A Flamethrower' to real M9 and XM42 flamethrowers. After watching the video it's pretty safe to assume Musk wasn't lying when he called his unit Not A Flamethrower, because it very clearly isn't. I've seen candles with more firepower. Fingers crossed I can still get my money back for the Boring Company Not Dynamite I just ordered before it ships.
Keep going for the video, but the actual testing starts at 2:00.
Thanks to Ash, who agrees the best flamethrower has been and always will be a well-trained dragon.
