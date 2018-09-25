Problem Solving: Woman Uses Plunger For Hand-Hold On Bus

This is a short video of a clever Chinese woman who brought her own hand-hold onto the bus in the form of a toilet plunger. An unused one, thankfully. Obviously this was staged unless the person who took the video just films everybody getting on the bus like a super creeper, but I still have to admire this woman's ingenuity. There have been several times when I couldn't find a hand-hold on the bus and had no choice but to superglue my hand to the head of the man standing next to me. They generally frown on that. On the plus side, the natural looking werewolf hands for my Halloween costume this year are filling in nicely.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allesandra, who agrees necessity is the mother of invention.