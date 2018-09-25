Problem Solving: Woman Uses Plunger For Hand-Hold On Bus

September 25, 2018

toilet-plunger-bus-handle.jpg

This is a short video of a clever Chinese woman who brought her own hand-hold onto the bus in the form of a toilet plunger. An unused one, thankfully. Obviously this was staged unless the person who took the video just films everybody getting on the bus like a super creeper, but I still have to admire this woman's ingenuity. There have been several times when I couldn't find a hand-hold on the bus and had no choice but to superglue my hand to the head of the man standing next to me. They generally frown on that. On the plus side, the natural looking werewolf hands for my Halloween costume this year are filling in nicely.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Allesandra, who agrees necessity is the mother of invention.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Kinda funny, would not agree that it's "Hilarious!"

  • Douchy McDouche

    Fake! If that was really China that bus would have like 200 people on it.

  • Robert A'Beuy

    I don't see that as working considering the ceiling tiles have holes.

  • lushkneebumbuild

    falling for chinese staged comedy videos now are you? but worst of all this is old as shit, iirc I saw this ~5 years ago

  • lushkneebumbuild

    This reminds me of the movie Never Back Down

  • Andyman7714

    She had plenty of places to hold on to.

  • Jenness

    Even unused it still feels "ewww" to me

  • TheQiwiMan

    Direct quote from my wedding night..

    :-(

  • Jenness

    I hardly ever believe things you say; except this.

  • TheQiwiMan

    GLOL

