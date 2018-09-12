Problem Solving: Man Pulls Truck Up To Gas Pump On Wrong Side, Runs Hose Through Truck's Cabin

This is a short video of two guys who pulled their truck up to the wrong side of a gas pump and decide to just run the hose through the truck's cab instead of turning around or waiting for another spot. Clearly, time (and not admitting you f***ed up) was of the essence. No word if they also pumped a little gas into an air conditioning vent instead of buying a new pine tree air freshener, but it would have been the right thing to do. Me? I've never pulled up to the wrong side of a gas pump before, but I ride a motorcycle so there's no such thing. Vroom vroom, ladies! Wanna take a ride in my sidecar? "You mean the shopping cart you duct taped to the side?" It's called a sidecar.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if they hit up that IHOP afterwards.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees they should just fill the whole bed up with gas and siphon it into the tank as needed.