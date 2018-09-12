Problem Solving: Man Pulls Truck Up To Gas Pump On Wrong Side, Runs Hose Through Truck's Cabin

September 12, 2018

gas-hose-through-truck.jpg

This is a short video of two guys who pulled their truck up to the wrong side of a gas pump and decide to just run the hose through the truck's cab instead of turning around or waiting for another spot. Clearly, time (and not admitting you f***ed up) was of the essence. No word if they also pumped a little gas into an air conditioning vent instead of buying a new pine tree air freshener, but it would have been the right thing to do. Me? I've never pulled up to the wrong side of a gas pump before, but I ride a motorcycle so there's no such thing. Vroom vroom, ladies! Wanna take a ride in my sidecar? "You mean the shopping cart you duct taped to the side?" It's called a sidecar.

Keep going for the video while I speculate if they hit up that IHOP afterwards.

Thanks to Clint, who agrees they should just fill the whole bed up with gas and siphon it into the tank as needed.

  • Mark

    I want to know why he didn't just run the hose over the truck bed instead of going through it. The hose is hung high above the gas pump and the filler cap is behind the rear door of the truck ( i.e. below the rim of the truck bed)

    I call shenanigans.

  • pojojuniper

    A couple of months ago I pulled up to the pump on the wrong side of the car, I drove around the pump but I was still on the wrong side, and I was too embarrassed to try again (I was tired, ok?) so I just left and went to another gas station. My 9 y.o. son was with me at the time, and he gave me a pitying look that just acknowledged that I'm basically a failure at life.

  • TheQiwiMan

    There really is no excuse for pulling up on the wrong side. Cars will either have a little arrow next to the fuel gauge, or the fuel gauge will be either on the right or left hand side of the display, showing you which side the fuel tank is on.

    Bet this guy is a fan of The Big Bang Theory and films video vertically too.

  • Andyman7714

    Actually I've done it once or twice before. Sometimes your just not operating on all cylinders. Simple solution was to just roll my car over. Gas wouldn't stay in though so I spun it around. Then I realized it was on the wrong side again so I flipped it length wise. Stupid me, it was still on the wrong side and like a car length away from the pump. So I cut the hoses from two pumps and duct tape them together and that reached. Unfortunately I attached the wrong ends of the hoses together and...

  • Jenness

    Not sure if this is laziness or wanting to make easy things more difficult for yourself out of boredom with life.

  • tyr2180

    Color me red(neck), but I would totally do this if I found myself pulling up to the wrong side, and I can't figure out why it's a problem.

  • Bosun Higgs

    Static from seat fabric, maybe? (It ain't cell phones, like the urban myth.)

  • Jimmy Bills

    Uh is this really interesting enough to warrant a post, really?

  • The_Wretched

    Some of us are easily amused. Also, I'm guessing that driver likes the smell of gas in the cab as those hoses drip a little.

  • Munihausen

    Get out.

  • Geekologie

    wait till you see what i've got coming up later!

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    this looks like a Costco. guess he didn't want to wait in the longer line.

  • Wooder

    the lane on the right was open and he would be on the right side...this is new levels of Idiot!
    Love how he gets his son to help him...keep stupidity in the family

