Red Power Ranger Parkouring All Around Los Angeles

September 4, 2018

This is a video of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Red Ranger (actually free-runner Omar Zaki) parkouring all around Los Angeles. There are jumps, flips, some fighting, more jumps, more flips, but no Rita Repulsa. Speaking of -- did anybody else have a crush on Rita Repulsa growing up? Anybody? No? Just my best friend, Chris Padget, huh? Did you hear that, Chris? You were the only one. You want me to ask about Skeletor and Ursula too?

Thanks again to carey, who heard Captain Planet has given up on earth and just drinks on a bench in the park all day and talks to squirrels.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I both love and hate watching parkour videos. I love it because parkour is usually pretty entertaining. I hate it because I think "yeah, I could totally do that" even though I know I'd severely injure myself hopping around like that.

  • The_Wretched

    Now do it wearing a 3D printed plastic aluminum falcon.

  • Wooder

    Impressive, but he must sweat like a motherhooker in that suit.

    He's not the fastest power ranger, that's for sure! I'm sure he just about blacked out trying to suck in air through the polyester.
    I'm giving 7/10...time he did some cardio classes.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Now do it wearing a Ninja Turtle costume.

