Red Power Ranger Parkouring All Around Los Angeles

This is a video of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' Red Ranger (actually free-runner Omar Zaki) parkouring all around Los Angeles. There are jumps, flips, some fighting, more jumps, more flips, but no Rita Repulsa. Speaking of -- did anybody else have a crush on Rita Repulsa growing up? Anybody? No? Just my best friend, Chris Padget, huh? Did you hear that, Chris? You were the only one. You want me to ask about Skeletor and Ursula too?

