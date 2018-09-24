Philadelphia Flyers Unveil 'Gritty', Their Terrifying New Mascot

This is a shot of Gritty, the new mascot for the Philadelphia Flyers hockey team, who's clearly ready to give all the children all the nightmares. I'll probably sleep with the lights on tonight too. The official Pittsburg Penguins Twitter account had this to say: "lol ok". Who designed this? Who approved it? Gritty looks like someone I'd expect to see hanging out at a truck stop asking if I know where to score some coke. He looks like a Muppet version of the monster at the end of Big Trouble In Little China. If the Phillie Phanatic ever goes missing I'm pretty sure I know where to look for him, and that's in Gritty's intestines.

Keep going for a closeup and a couple videos of the monster in action.

Join us in welcoming the newest member of the #Flyers Family, @GrittyNHL!!



Learn more about Gritty: https://t.co/eQRwTtD54w pic.twitter.com/njHQO1824b — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 24, 2018

Thanks to MSA, who informed me the Phillie Phanatic should just be the mascot for all Philly sports teams.