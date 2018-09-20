Okaaaay: The Ostrich Pillow Hood 'For Focus And Comfort'

September 20, 2018

ostrichpillow-hood-1.jpg

Focus, Michael, this is Fornite. Don't let the popcorn get to you!

From the uncritically acclaimed makers of the original Ostrich Pillow comes this Kickstarter for the Ostrichpillow Hood, which is basically a hoodie without the ie. The $30 hood "is a shape-shifting cocoon that allows you to create your own space for wellbeing, improving focus and concentration, providing temporary disconnection or enabling casual freestyle." It's a hood. And the shapeshifting they're referring to is that it can also be worn backwards to block out light or confuse coworkers. My eyes are back here, Greg! But I'm not here to judge, because there have been times when I've wished I had a hood but didn't want the bulky, long sleeves of a hoodie. And you know what I did? "Cut the sleeves off a hoodie?" What? Oh! *quickly cancels Ostrichpillow Hood order* Yes, exactly.

ostrichpillow-hood-2.jpg

ostrichpillow-hood-3.jpg

ostrichpillow-hood-4.jpg

Thanks to Nicholas C, who agrees it should at least come with a cinch for EXTRA FOCUS CAPABILITIES.

  • So it's a loose fitting balaclava then.

  • Jenness

    We need ways to open people up to the world around them and away from being technology zombies - not this - we don't need this like at all.

  • Chaz Gomez

    I think people making these things just so we can laugh at the purchaser... gotta be that... no one... not even video game obsessed Japanese teenagers would wear this abomination...

  • Douchy McDouche

    aka The Hood of Shameful Solace.

  • qcp

    The autism is strong with this one.

  • TheQiwiMan

    "YOU decide!" .. to ignore this stupidity.

  • Munihausen

    To be sure, any "disconnection" will be entirely coincidental, however likely as anyone seeing you wearing this will actively avoid you.

