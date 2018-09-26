Oh Wow: Man Builds A Very Impressive Disneyland Fantasyland Themed Basement All By Himself

This is a video tour of Youtuber Larzland's Disneyland Fantasyland themed basement. The area includes the exterior facades of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, Snow White's Scary Adventures, Village Haus Restaurant, Peter Pan's Flight, Pinocchio's Daring Journey, and Geppetto's Workshop, and "from leaded glass, woodwork and concrete, to brickwork, paint and metal fabrication, nearly every element and detail was researched, planned and completed" by Larzland himself. Wow. I wonder how long that took. The basement also includes daytime and nighttime lighting, crowd sounds, and the queue music from Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, Snow White's Scary Adventures, and the Village Haus Restaurant. No word how long it will take Larzland to break even no longer having to pay whatever exorbitant amount it costs to visit Disneyland these days, but my guess is as long as this basement cost less than a couple million he already has.

Keep going for the video while I offer him $5 to spend the night.

Thanks to Josh G, who agrees dream it, and you can achieve it. I believe in you.