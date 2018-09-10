Oh Wow: Han Solo Frozen In Carbonite Inflatable Halloween Costume

This is the $60 Han Solo frozen in carbonite inflatable Halloween costume made by Rubie's Costume Company (search HERE to find out where it's available if you're serious about this). The costume includes a battery-powered fan to keep it inflated, and gloves and a mask to complete the ridiculous look. And, as ridiculous as it is, I still kinda want one. I'm just worried about how free my arms will be to eat and drink. I'll probably just end up going with one of my original, easy costume ideas. "Which were?" The Rock or 1970's Arnold Schwarzenegger. "Because you're so muscular." That's what I was implying, yes. "Are you though?" Only in my mind and funhouse mirrors.

Keep going for instructions for how to put the thing on.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees we should get a group together and Halloween as all the characters from Jabba's palace. Or Care Bears.