Oh Wow: A Nine Minute Lemonade-Pouring Rube Goldberg Machine

This is a nine minute long, entire house spanning Rube Goldberg machine that pours lemonade, built as a collaboration between complicated machine builders Sprice Machines, DoodleChaos, TheInvention11, Hevesh5, 5MadMovieMakers, DrComplicated, and SmileyPeaceFun. Man, I wish I had friends with similar hobbies as mine. "What do you like doing?" Beating up friends.

Our first ever house wide machine project - The Lemonade Machine. This complex chain reaction travels through the kitchen, kid's room, bathroom, office, parent's room, living room, patio & backyard using everyday objects to automatically pour lemonade for the entire team of builders.

Pretty impressive, but I'd be lying if I said I watched the whole thing instead of just going down to the cafe and ordering a lemonade. "That's definitely a margarita." *shrugs, takes a sip* It's five o'clock somewhere. I'm guessing somewhere eight hours ahead of here. London maybe?

Keep going for the video, which really is impressive.

Thanks to Melissa, who agrees there are children with lemonade stands who can serve a drink faster.