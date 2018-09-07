Oh Wow: A Crazy Bicycle Dancing Performance

This is a video of famed cycling artist (that's a thing) Nicole Frybortova performing a bike stunt dance routine for the crowd gathered at Czech Stunt Day in Ostrava. I know I posted a video of a bicycle dancing competition previously on Geekologie, but I couldn't find it because I didn't try very hard. Still -- those moves she performs. If nothing else you have to admit that is definitely not the fastest way to get somewhere in a hurry. "You're an idiot." Believe me, I'd be punching myself if I didn't already put myself in a choke-hold.

Keep going for the performance, set to 'Total Eclipse Of The Heart'. Also, they should definitely ban bike horns at these sort of events in the future.

Thanks to Jim, who can't wait to see what she can do when she starts incorporating ramps and rails into her routine.