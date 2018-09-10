North Carolina Man Pulls Sixth Snake From His Home's Toilet In Four Years

This is a video of North Carolina man Mike Green pulling a snake out of one of his home's toilets. It is the sixth toilet snake Mike has had to remove in four years. *crunching numbers* According to my calculations, that is almost seven too many.

Homeowner Mike Green says snakes in his North Carolina neighborhood of Lattermore have been getting into bathrooms through the ventilation pipes on the roofs. "He came out of a tree that was hanging over the pipe," he told Inside Edition.

First of all, clean your toilet every once in a while, Mike. It's called a toilet brush. Secondly, this is the sort of snake behavior I'd expect to see in Australia, but North Carolina? What is going on here? Now I'm not saying Mike is a stubborn man, but clearly somebody doesn't know when the universe is telling them to move.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks again to Allyson S, who agrees somebody needs to learn how to take a hint.