Nonstop Fun: A Dog With A Laser Pointer Taped To Its Head

This is a video of sweet girl Luna running around with a laser pointer taped to her head. In her caretaker's own words while I tape a powerful burning laser to my head and blind all my coworkers. Hey Greg -- look! Haha, you dumbass.

"I had taken my dogs over to my parents' house for a visit. My dog Luna is a nut when it comes to laser pointers so my brother, John, came up with the idea to tape one to her head so she could enjoy it on her own. She absolutely loved it and chased it for about 5 to 10 minutes before we took it off of her. While it was still on her she even got my parents' dogs chasing the light as well."

Admittedly, this does look like a pretty good way to wear a dog out so they sleep all night. I bet you could make some money turning this into an actual product. And I wonder if it would works for children too -- that's where the REAL money is at. *phone rings, answers* Yooooo, what's up? I see. You sure? I mean I can do it for free. Fine, suit yourself. *hangs up* So my brother said they found a different babysitter for Friday night.

Keep going for the video while I look into renting some children off Craigslist for product testing purposes.

