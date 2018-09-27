New Dinosaur Discovery Is World's Largest Known Land Animal

The discovery of fossilized bones in South Africa have led scientists to believe they're found a new world's largest dinosaur (and overall land animal), a 26,000 pound Brontosaurus-like dinosaur that lived some 200 million years ago. God what I wouldn't give to go back there and ride one IRL.

The researchers have named it Ledumahadi mafube, which is Sesotho for "a giant thunderclap at dawn." Sesotho is an official South African language indigenous to the part of the country where the dinosaur was found.

Ledumahadi was a close relative of sauropod dinosaurs, like the brontosaurus and others that ate plants and walked on all four legs. But the fossil shows that it evolved earlier, and independently, of sauropods. The researchers believe that Ledumahadi was a transitional dinosaur, an evolutionary experiment itself during the Early Jurassic period. The forelimbs of this dinosaur are more "crouched," while being very thick to support its giant body.

