Nest Security Camera Mistakes Homeowner For The Batman On His T-Shirt, Locks Front Door On Him

This is a shot of from the Nest home security app of Twitter user B.J. May, who recently had his front door lock on him after mistaking him for the unfamiliar Batman on his t-shirt. Man, I hate it when my home security system pretends it doesn't know me. *banging on door* Come on, mom, I just saw you duck past the window!

To answer some questions:

Yes, the door was unlocked. My family was home, and my son was in/out the front door playing. I unlocked the door using my pin. I also could have used the phone app. It was no biggie, I just thought the face recognition fail was funny. No, the door will not unlock if it sees a friendly face. That's not a feature. It just reacts to an unknown face by locking the door just in case you forgot to lock it and a stranger approaches. It didn't recognize Batman. This is the Nest Hello paired with the Nest x Yale lock. I like it quite a lot. Yes, regular old keys are great. We just like the ability to remotely allow our kids into the house via the app without issuing them physical keys that can be lost/stolen.

So here's the plan: we open an escape room, install one of these security systems, and nobody figures out how to get out! "That's not how escape rooms work." Sure it is. "Have you ever even done one before?" No, but only because they always tell me I have to leave my axe in the car.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees there's no auto-locking door that *CRASH!* a brick through a window can't bypass. I told you I was hungry, mom!