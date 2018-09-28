Move Over, Toaster: The Bob Ross Face Waffle Maker

September 28, 2018

bob-ross-waffles-1.jpg


This is the Bob Ross Waffle Maker ($40). As far as producing Bob's likeness goes, it looks like it works worlds better than the previously posted Bob Ross Toaster, which should have been sent back to the drawing board instead of production line. These waffles look way more like Bob, although it does appear he's screaming in agony like loggers just cut down all his happy trees. That's f***ed up.

Keep going for several more shots (including waffles made by somebody who actually owns the product), and a video.

bob-ross-waffles-2.jpg

bob-ross-waffles-3.jpg

bob-ross-waffles-4.jpg

bob-ross-waffles-5.jpg

bob-ross-waffles-6.jpg

Thanks again to Ernest H, who also sent the toaster, and may or may not have a thing for Bob Ross, breakfast, or both. Hey, I'm right here with you.

  • Am I the only one who's first thought was 'that doesn't look like a waffle'?

  • Gingerbread

    step 1 > cook a Bob Ross waffle
    step 2 > dip it in paint
    step 3 > art

  • Corky McButterpants

    Screaming in pain as his face is pressed between heated plates for eternity.
    ~ Burn in Hell Bob Ross, you monster. I know what you did.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Humans are weird.

    "I LIKE HOW DIS GUY PAINTS SO I NEED TO EAT HIS FACE NOW."

  • Ollie Williams

    Happy little waffles. It's your world.

  • The_Wretched

    Imagine dying before finding out that you'll be turned into a waffle face.

  • Bling Nye

    I just wonder if his family or estate is profiting, or if it's just some randos using his name and likeness to profit. Either way, I'm willing to bet he wouldn't be cool with it.

  • Closet Nerd

    Fill his mouth with syrup and give him a wet sticky kiss.....

