Move Over, Toaster: The Bob Ross Face Waffle Maker



This is the Bob Ross Waffle Maker ($40). As far as producing Bob's likeness goes, it looks like it works worlds better than the previously posted Bob Ross Toaster, which should have been sent back to the drawing board instead of production line. These waffles look way more like Bob, although it does appear he's screaming in agony like loggers just cut down all his happy trees. That's f***ed up.

Keep going for several more shots (including waffles made by somebody who actually owns the product), and a video.

Thanks again to Ernest H, who also sent the toaster, and may or may not have a thing for Bob Ross, breakfast, or both. Hey, I'm right here with you.