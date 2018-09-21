Modern Internet Company Logos Reimagined As 1970's - 1990's Animated Television Intros

This is a video from retro design and animation professional FuturePunk, featuring modern internet company logos reimagined as animated television intros from the 1970's through early 90's. I thought they were all well executed, and really took me back to the 80's. "Do you even remember the 80's?" Nothing specific except all the times I pooped when and where I wasn't supposed to.

Keep going for the whole video.

