Modern Internet Company Logos Reimagined As 1970's - 1990's Animated Television Intros

September 21, 2018

This is a video from retro design and animation professional FuturePunk, featuring modern internet company logos reimagined as animated television intros from the 1970's through early 90's. I thought they were all well executed, and really took me back to the 80's. "Do you even remember the 80's?" Nothing specific except all the times I pooped when and where I wasn't supposed to.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Emryn, who agrees the past is present.

Beautiful 12,000 Piece Rainbow Domino Wall Spiral Getting Knocked Down

Previous Story

Too Intense For Me: Helmet-Cam Footage From A World Championship Downhill Bike Run

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animation, back in the day, companies, interesting, logo, oldschool, reimagining things, retro, sure why not, television, the 70's, the 80's, the 90's, the internet, the past is present, vhs is going to make a huge comeback -- you watch, vintage, websites
Previous Post
Next Post