Model Train Travels In Downward Spiraling Helix Built From K'Nex

September 18, 2018

This is a video of the downward spiraling helix train run built from over 8,000 K'Nex pieces and Bachmann EZ track, with an HO model train chugging down the spiral (previously: this other infinite spiral train set). And speaking of infinite downward spirals-- "Your life." How have I not hit the bottom yet? I'm like a rock thrown down a well that never makes a splash. "Except traveling in a spiral." Exactly. "And a turd instead of a rock." That goes without saying.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to David DD, for inspiring me to buy a train and start selling tickets cross-country tickets offering an authentic hobo train-hopping experience.

Reporter Pretends He's Being Blown Over By Hurricane As Two Guys Casually Walk By Behind Him

Previous Story

Just A Creepy Demon Nun Trying To Eat A Burger

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: choo choo!, everybody needs a hobby, infinity, man i used to be into model trains i should get back into them i loved building the little hills and trees, models, neato, so that's what that looks like, spiral, suer why not, thomas is that you?!, toys, trains, unending, video
Previous Post
Next Post