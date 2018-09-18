Model Train Travels In Downward Spiraling Helix Built From K'Nex

This is a video of the downward spiraling helix train run built from over 8,000 K'Nex pieces and Bachmann EZ track, with an HO model train chugging down the spiral (previously: this other infinite spiral train set). And speaking of infinite downward spirals-- "Your life." How have I not hit the bottom yet? I'm like a rock thrown down a well that never makes a splash. "Except traveling in a spiral." Exactly. "And a turd instead of a rock." That goes without saying.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to David DD, for inspiring me to buy a train and start selling tickets cross-country tickets offering an authentic hobo train-hopping experience.