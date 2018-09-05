Modder Adds A Magneto Character Script To Grand Theft Auto V

September 5, 2018

This is a video demonstration of the Magneto script mod created by gamer JulioNIB for Grand Theft Auto V. It allows a player to fly around and use their magnetic superpowers to control metal objects, usually in the form of picking up cars (or trains or helicopters) and throwing them around and causing all sorts of death and destruction. Basically everything you already do in Grand Theft Auto, but with magnetic superpowers. Not to brag or anything, but I felt like I was burning the city to the ground just fine without them.

Keep going for the video demo, it really is pretty sweet if you're into GTA V. Also, you can download the mod for a $2 Patreon donation by following the links HERE.

Thanks to Christopher C, who agrees superpowers really do make wreaking havoc so much easier.

Video Of Balloon Animals Reanimating After Being Frozen In Liquid Nitrogen

Previous Story

109-Year Old Takes Advantage Of 'Take Your Age As A Percentage Off Your Bill' Deal At Restaurant For Her Birthday, Gets Paid To Eat There

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: causing all kinds of crazy heck, death and destruction, grand theft auto, having a great time, holy smokes, magnets, mods, pc gaming, superpowers, supervillains, sure why not, sweet, throwing cars, unstoppable, video games, wreaking havoc
Previous Post
Next Post