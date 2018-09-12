Man Successfully Tests His Octocopter 'Flying Car' Design

This is a video of Kyxz Mendoza from Quezon City in the Philippines discussing and test flying his sedecacopter (16-rotor) 'flying car' design (the giant quad/hexa/octocopter seems to be by far the most popular of all 'flying car' designs, and arguably the least like the flying cars we all imagined growing up). Kyxz says he's spent the past six years designing and building the metal and carbon fiber vehicle after getting fed up with land-based traffic, and this was his first successful test light. After further testing, Kyxz intends to sell a two-seater version. Unfortunately, the unit needs an approximately two and a half hour charge to fly for 12 to 15 minutes, so wherever you're headed you're gonna need to get there in a hurry, then spend two and a half hours there before returning. Not a big deal if you've got a designated flyer taking you to the bar for a while, but could suck if you're just trying to pop into work for an hour like any normal employee who allegedly schedules 8 doctor's visits every week.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gregg C, who agrees somebody really needs to get on developing George Jetson's briefcase flying car. Now that's what the future should look like.