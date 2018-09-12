Man Successfully Tests His Octocopter 'Flying Car' Design

September 12, 2018

This is a video of Kyxz Mendoza from Quezon City in the Philippines discussing and test flying his sedecacopter (16-rotor) 'flying car' design (the giant quad/hexa/octocopter seems to be by far the most popular of all 'flying car' designs, and arguably the least like the flying cars we all imagined growing up). Kyxz says he's spent the past six years designing and building the metal and carbon fiber vehicle after getting fed up with land-based traffic, and this was his first successful test light. After further testing, Kyxz intends to sell a two-seater version. Unfortunately, the unit needs an approximately two and a half hour charge to fly for 12 to 15 minutes, so wherever you're headed you're gonna need to get there in a hurry, then spend two and a half hours there before returning. Not a big deal if you've got a designated flyer taking you to the bar for a while, but could suck if you're just trying to pop into work for an hour like any normal employee who allegedly schedules 8 doctor's visits every week.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Gregg C, who agrees somebody really needs to get on developing George Jetson's briefcase flying car. Now that's what the future should look like.

  • ecafsub

    I love how all these things are basically flying guillotines.

    None of these nitwits have ever heard of fan guards.

    "Coming in for a landing!"

    *fwap*

    "Oh, shit. Someone pick up Larry's head."

  • Corky McButterpants

    Let's talk about how he blew the gate shut @0:42!
    These abominations won't be touching down at your local Piggly Wiggly any time soon... Cool though.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Two and a half hour buildup for a disappointing 12 minute payoff.

    Just like my wedding night.

  • The_Wretched

    1. He can't legally fly the thing off his property
    2. Moving closer to work is an option to limit your commute
    3. Vote Democrat to get light rail and other mass transit so roads are less congested
    4. Just hire a driver. It's less stressful if you're not the one driving
    5. Valium, it's not just for 1950s housewives, try it today
    6. Exercise & meditation. Probably good for your health and stress reduction.
    7. Gasses and materials from carbon fiber processing will make you madder than a hatter. Hatters were nuts, yo.

  • Konstantin

    These might apply to most of the world, but I live in Silicon Valley.
    1. Can legally fly ultralights across the bay without license.
    2. Moving closer to work costs $2,000/mo extra. At least.
    3. We vote Democrat and have two rail transit systems. Not helping.
    4. Still takes 2 hours each way. And you're paying someone 4hr of salary a day now. That's $15,000/year minimum, and likely a lot more.
    5-6. No comment.
    7. There are ways to work with these materials safely, but the hope is that there will be kits available soon.

    I can see how flying cars seem like an insane idea from anywhere else. But out here, it's the only way to fix the problem, which is why we have several companies working on it. And while homebrew multicopters won't make a huge impact, it's good publicity for actual development that's happening out here.

  • Jesus Presley ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ™

    Re: #5 - And cheap too!

