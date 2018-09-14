Man Does Pull-Ups And Hula Hoops While Hanging From The Bucket Of A Moving Excavator

September 14, 2018

This is a video of a man doing pull-ups and hula hooping while hanging from the bucket of a moving excavator, which is being driven (if you can call it that) by a man with a long pole walking beside him. It's proof positive that while construction is certainly this man's day job, the circus is his dream job.

Keep going for the video while I put on my hard hat and offer coworkers the opportunity to pound me on the top of the head for $5/hit (it's Friday and I need happy hour money).

Thanks to JS, who agrees this man needs to find a way to incorporate swords and fire into his act.

Animator Demonstrates 50 Ways To Say Goodbye

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: construction, dare to dream, everybody needs a hobby, having a great time, health and fitness, heavy machinery, so that's what that looks like, so this is how you chose to spend your lunch break, the circus, trying hard and believing in yourself, video
Previous Post