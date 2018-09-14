Man Does Pull-Ups And Hula Hoops While Hanging From The Bucket Of A Moving Excavator

This is a video of a man doing pull-ups and hula hooping while hanging from the bucket of a moving excavator, which is being driven (if you can call it that) by a man with a long pole walking beside him. It's proof positive that while construction is certainly this man's day job, the circus is his dream job.

Keep going for the video while I put on my hard hat and offer coworkers the opportunity to pound me on the top of the head for $5/hit (it's Friday and I need happy hour money).

Thanks to JS, who agrees this man needs to find a way to incorporate swords and fire into his act.