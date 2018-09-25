Man Demonstrates His Giant 23-Foot Inflatable, Air-Powered Octopus Puppet

September 25, 2018

These are two short videos of British artist and puppeteer Tim Davies demonstrating Ocho The Octopus, a 13-foot tall, 23-feet long and wide inflatable air-powered octopus puppet, complete with eight fully articulated arms. It's pretty cool to see in action. Still, if Tim thinks he's entering the same costume contest as I am this Halloween, I'll have no choice but to fight him.

Keep going for two videos of Ocho in action.

Thanks to Amelie, who agrees he at least shouldn't be able to fit in any indoor costume contests, which is why I will be attending the smallest Halloween party I get invited to this year, which will probably be me sitting home alone watching Hocus Pocus.

Real Products That Exist: An Iron Man Helmet Coffee Maker

Previous Story

Model TARDIS Appears Bigger On The Inside Thanks To Clever Optical Illusion

Next Story
  • Jenness

    I think it needs more glowing parts

  • Andyman7714

    I think it needs more grabbing of random people and pulling them into it's maw.

  • The_Wretched

    Of all the muscles to overwork in the body, he chooses the lateral deltoid. Personally, he should have moved the angle of the arms and range a motion a little to turn it into a shoulder press and at least get the use of all of the deltoid to power it.

  • Eric Ord

    dem glutes

  • TheQiwiMan

    Harnessing the power of the Wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man, and using it for good.

    I dig it.

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • Eric Ord

    FIRST

    PS Reminds me of me manipulating the Geekologie message boards to my own nefarious ends

  • TheQiwiMan

    My end is only nefarious when I eat things that don't agree with my tummy.

  • Eric Ord

    D:

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: animals, cool, everybody needs a hobby, i'd like to be under the sea in an octopus's garden in the shade, impressive, octopus, puppet, so that's what that looks like, some people are so clever, things that look like other things, video
Previous Post
Next Post