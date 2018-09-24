Man Creates A Musical Stylophone Business Card

This is a video of inventor, artist and musician Tim Alex Jacobs discussing and demonstrating the little stylophone business card he created for himself. Obviously, this is not a business card you go handing out to everyone you meet all willy-nilly, because I imagine it's relatively expensive as far as business cards go. Maybe not as expensive as my business cards, but I'm a baller. "This is a $10 gift card to Applebee's." You can find me at the bar from five to seven.

Keep going for the video.

