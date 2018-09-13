Little Kid Shows Off His Very Impressive All-Cardboard Gundam Costume

September 13, 2018

gundam-cardboard-cotume.jpg

This is a video of a young boy showing off his very impressive cardboard Gundam costume. That looks like a solid build. You think he's gonna paint it? "His parents might." What, you don't think he built this himself? "Not a chance." You don't give the kid enough credit. What is he, like twelve? "He's three." I am really bad with ages. "You sold beer to an eight year old." He had an ID! "He had a Chuck E. Cheese Play Pass card." He did look mousey though, you have to admit.

Hit the jump for the video.

Thanks to Rob, who agrees cardboard often make the best costumes. Plus forts.

Whoa: Two Bubble Rings Collide Underwater To Form One Big Bubble Ring

Previous Story

Kid Gets Luckiest Bowling Strike Possible

Next Story
  • Jenness

    Soo cute.

    *gets the waterhose* Stop showing up my kid and my poor parenting skills!!!

  • Andyman7714

    Not so cute now that you're all soggy are you?

  • The_Wretched

    Damn creative people who can cut in a straight line.

  • TheQiwiMan

    This is so cool I won't even complain about the VV!

  • Munihausen

    That's great.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: cardboard, cardboard is the best except for wiping, costumes, halloween, holy smokes, i haven't made a cardboard costume in a while maybe it's about time, impressive, looking good!, making things out of other things, robots, so that's what that looks like, video
Previous Post
Next Post