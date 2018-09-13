Little Kid Shows Off His Very Impressive All-Cardboard Gundam Costume

This is a video of a young boy showing off his very impressive cardboard Gundam costume. That looks like a solid build. You think he's gonna paint it? "His parents might." What, you don't think he built this himself? "Not a chance." You don't give the kid enough credit. What is he, like twelve? "He's three." I am really bad with ages. "You sold beer to an eight year old." He had an ID! "He had a Chuck E. Cheese Play Pass card." He did look mousey though, you have to admit.

Hit the jump for the video.

Thanks to Rob, who agrees cardboard often make the best costumes. Plus forts.