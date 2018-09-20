LEGO Releasing A Life-Size Star Wars Porg Building Set

Because there's gold in them there porgs, LEGO has announced a life-size (~8-inch) porg building set. The 811-piece model costs $70 and consists of a "Technic framework overlaid with a skin of System bricks and plates. The central frame of the Porg is a 6×6 column of Technic beams, studded all over with blue half pins, from which the outer shell will hang." The purpose of the interior Technic framework is to provide strength, as well as allowing the porg to flap its wings and open and close its mouth nutcracker-style whenever you press its tail. It's just a shame it doesn't function as an actual nutcracker, or I'd be tempted to buy one and display it on the coffee table this holiday season along with a bowl of mixed nuts and the rest of my Christmas decor. "What's the rest of your Christmas decor?" Mostly the same stuff I leave out year round. "Dirty dishes, pizza boxes and nudie mags." They really gives the room a cozy lived-in feel, you know? "I'm not sitting down." I don't even like hovering.

Keep going for a handful more shots, including the interior framework.

Thanks to K Diddie, who agrees you trying using one of these guys as a nutcracker and you're gonna wind up eating way more plastic than nut.