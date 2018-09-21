Kid Scares Dad Replacing Flooring, Dad Falls Through Bottom Of Trailer
Note: Keep your volume low, power tools and screaming.
This is a video of a guy scaring his father while he's trying to replace some flooring in their trailer's laundry room, and sending his dear old dad through the fiberglass insulation to the grass below. Who the hell tries to scare their dad while he's operating a reciprocating saw? A friend or neighbor, sure, but a loved ones? That's not right. "Says the guy who screamed bloody murder the last time I was pulling a pie out of the oven." Okay now that was comedy gold, dear.
Keep going for the video.
Thanks to hairless, who agrees it's all fun and games until your dad has to learn to write with his other hand to sign your birthday card.
