Kid Gets Luckiest Bowling Strike Possible

This is a very short video of a kid throwing a gutterball, which quickly bounces out of the gutter, resulting in a strike (which wouldn't actually count in any sanctioned play because once a ball enters the gutter it's considered a dead ball). What are the odds? "Slim." Like the fit of my jeans. "You're wearing JNCOs." But not the widest ones I own though. And what's up with the girl that's filming? Is she losing her voice? Is she losing her mind? Also if you're wondering why you didn't win the Powerball lotto last night you have this guy to blame for stealing all your luck. Thanks a lot, kiddo, now you owe me $132,000,000.

Keep going for the whole video.

Thanks to Joshua S, who prefers an overhand bowling method, and has a hard time finding a bowling alley he hasn't been banned from yet.