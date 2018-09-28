Just A Video Of A Truck Towing A Flaming Hay Bale

September 28, 2018

This is a video captured by a motorist in Winfield, Kansas of a truck casually towing a flaming hay bale, apparently oblivious to the situation. How could you not know? "Says the guy who drove 15 miles on the highway with a flat tire." That did happen. "And into oncoming traffic." I felt like I was in Europe.

"I saw this guy about 300 yards away when he pulled onto the highway from the other side of the road, at that time the flame was very minimal. As he got closer the fire quickly spread and I decided to capture the moment. When he went by he looked at me as if to say "What are you looking at?". I don't think he had any idea of the fire at that time. After he passed me I think he finally looked back and saw his dilemma, but just kept driving. About two miles down the road he pulled into a farmhouse near where I live and the local fire department put it out."

Who knew things were exciting in Winfield, Kansas? I just assumed everyone sat on their porches and watched their corn grow all day long, but no, THEY'VE GOT PEOPLE TOWING FIREBALLS. Obviously, it was probably not the best time for this driver to throw their cigarette out the window. Or maybe the hay bale was dragging in the back and friction started the fire. Whatever the case, the only thing that could have made this video better is a man in a cowboy hat riding that flaming bale and waving his shirt over his head like a lasso.

Keep going for the full video. Watching the fireball fade into the distance through the side-view mirror is great.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees there's no boredom that a good fire can't cure.

Move Over, Toaster: The Bob Ross Face Waffle Maker

Previous Story

Video Demonstration Of A LEGO Bubble Blowing Machine

Next Story

  • They couldn't point or anything when the guy looked at them? Or honk and point before that?

  • ruckus

    This is so disappointing. From the gif I hoped he was towing a meteor.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Right?? Glad I'm not the only one who saw that!

  • Wooder

    "If I just go fast enough it should just blow itself out"

  • Jenness

    Ha! That made me laugh because someone has done this - you just KNOW they have!

  • Bling Nye
  • Chuck

    Fun fact hay bales can spontaneously combust if the hay is to wet before it is baled.

  • Bling Nye

    I think this is how you can tell the devil bales from the Christian Bales.

  • MustacheHam

    Hay, that's pretty crazy.

  • Titty McNipplefondler

    "I'll just toss my cigarette out the window, no biggie"

