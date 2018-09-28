Just A Video Of A Truck Towing A Flaming Hay Bale

This is a video captured by a motorist in Winfield, Kansas of a truck casually towing a flaming hay bale, apparently oblivious to the situation. How could you not know? "Says the guy who drove 15 miles on the highway with a flat tire." That did happen. "And into oncoming traffic." I felt like I was in Europe.

"I saw this guy about 300 yards away when he pulled onto the highway from the other side of the road, at that time the flame was very minimal. As he got closer the fire quickly spread and I decided to capture the moment. When he went by he looked at me as if to say "What are you looking at?". I don't think he had any idea of the fire at that time. After he passed me I think he finally looked back and saw his dilemma, but just kept driving. About two miles down the road he pulled into a farmhouse near where I live and the local fire department put it out."

Who knew things were exciting in Winfield, Kansas? I just assumed everyone sat on their porches and watched their corn grow all day long, but no, THEY'VE GOT PEOPLE TOWING FIREBALLS. Obviously, it was probably not the best time for this driver to throw their cigarette out the window. Or maybe the hay bale was dragging in the back and friction started the fire. Whatever the case, the only thing that could have made this video better is a man in a cowboy hat riding that flaming bale and waving his shirt over his head like a lasso.

Keep going for the full video. Watching the fireball fade into the distance through the side-view mirror is great.

Thanks to speakerbox, who agrees there's no boredom that a good fire can't cure.