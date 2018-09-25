Just A Timelapse Of A Rat Snake Swallowing A Chicken Egg

This is a timelapse video of a pet eastern rat snake swallowing a chicken egg. The eastern rat snake, which does eat bird eggs in the wild, can swallow an egg more than twice its own circumference, which will then be broken via contraction in the snake's throat for easy digestion. The circle of life, am I right? "What about it?" I think it might actually be an oval like an egg. "What makes you say that?" I have a theory. "And what's that?" The Lion King lied to us and we bought it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who bet me I couldn't do the same thing with a hard boiled egg and now I'm pretty sure I'm suffocating.