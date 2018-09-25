Just A Timelapse Of A Rat Snake Swallowing A Chicken Egg

September 25, 2018

This is a timelapse video of a pet eastern rat snake swallowing a chicken egg. The eastern rat snake, which does eat bird eggs in the wild, can swallow an egg more than twice its own circumference, which will then be broken via contraction in the snake's throat for easy digestion. The circle of life, am I right? "What about it?" I think it might actually be an oval like an egg. "What makes you say that?" I have a theory. "And what's that?" The Lion King lied to us and we bought it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who bet me I couldn't do the same thing with a hard boiled egg and now I'm pretty sure I'm suffocating.

  • Jenness

    I have a hard time watching these because I feel like the egg is stuck in my throat.

  • Andyman7714

    I hear ya.

  • The_Wretched

    The circle of life true is wondrous to see and a blessing.

  • Eric Ord

    Chickens lay eggs?!

  • TheQiwiMan

    No, rats lay eggs. Did you even watch the video?

    SMDH

  • danjodon

    Are you sponsored by Viral Hog now? I feel like every other post is one of their videos...

  • Chuck Morris

    It this is so great, why do you waste hours and hours of your time posting these spam messages here instead of playing with your little ones and family, or earning more money with such a great business you have?

  • The_Wretched

    I blocked the spammer and suddenly the other comment (not by danjodon) went bye bye too.

