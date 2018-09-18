Just A Creepy Demon Nun Trying To Eat A Burger

September 18, 2018

demon-nun-eating.jpg

This is a video captured of a creepy demon nun (presumably some very low budget Craigslist based viral advertising for The Nun) eating a burger. Although I actually think it's a breakfast sandwich because you've gotta be a real weirdo to eat a burger with orange juice. "Maybe it's a demon nun thing." Valid point. Also I like how he accidentally sticks the straw up his nose trying to take a sip of the OJ -- that happens to me all the time. Or at least it did when I still used plastic straws which was never because I've cared about the sea turtles longer than anyone. "No, your mom just makes sure to always bring your sippy cup whenever you go out to eat." Whatever, where the hell is my bag of Cheerios?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees apparently even demon nuns appreciate the most important meal of the day.

