Jeopardy Contests Struggle Through 'Video Games' Category

September 27, 2018

jeopardy-video-games.jpg

This is a video of last night's Jeopardy contests struggling through the 'Video Games' category, after saving it for last. Out of all five clues they only manage to answer a single one correctly, leading at least one blogger to speculate he could actually win at Jeopardy provided all the categories are 'Video Games', both his opponents were born before 1940, and have crippling diarrhea so they can't focus.

Thanks to me, for remembering to find this video after watching Jeopardy last night like I always do with my family to remind them how dumb I am and how important it is they take care of me. I'd like to buy an E, Alex.

