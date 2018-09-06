Japanese Artist Creates Little Warriors Out Of Instant Noodles

September 6, 2018

noodle-warriors-1.jpg

These are three of the warriors created by Japanese artist Taishi Arimura out of instant ramen, soba and udon noodles (although I assume there's a wire armature underneath). He even uses the noodles' packaging as armor! Very clever, just maybe not as clever as what I made with instant ramen last night. "Which was?" Dinner. "You're an idiot." I did burn my mouth twice. "I rest my case." And my penis.

Keep going for the rest.

noodle-warriors-2.jpg

noodle-warriors-3.jpg

noodle-warriors-4.jpg

noodle-warriors-5.jpg

Thanks to Mike V, who agrees instant noodles are the best noodles besides pool noodles and my mom's spaghetti.

Skydivers Slip-N-Slide Out Of Airplane, Land On Slip-N-Slide

Previous Story

Video Of A New Women's World Record (97 Meters) In Freediving

Next Story
  • TheQiwiMan

    This is very clever. I used to make stuff like this out of twist-ties and pipe-cleaners, now I wanna try it with noodles!

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: art, doing battle, eating things, everybody needs a hobby, good ideas, it's all fun and games until you find your art in your dog's poop, neato, noodles, now let's see how you fair against a frozen pizza warlord, playing with your food, sure why not, things made out of other things, things that look like other things, warriors
Previous Post
Next Post