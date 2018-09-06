Japanese Artist Creates Little Warriors Out Of Instant Noodles

These are three of the warriors created by Japanese artist Taishi Arimura out of instant ramen, soba and udon noodles (although I assume there's a wire armature underneath). He even uses the noodles' packaging as armor! Very clever, just maybe not as clever as what I made with instant ramen last night. "Which was?" Dinner. "You're an idiot." I did burn my mouth twice. "I rest my case." And my penis.

Keep going for the rest.

Thanks to Mike V, who agrees instant noodles are the best noodles besides pool noodles and my mom's spaghetti.