Japanese Artist Creates Little Warriors Out Of Instant Noodles
These are three of the warriors created by Japanese artist Taishi Arimura out of instant ramen, soba and udon noodles (although I assume there's a wire armature underneath). He even uses the noodles' packaging as armor! Very clever, just maybe not as clever as what I made with instant ramen last night. "Which was?" Dinner. "You're an idiot." I did burn my mouth twice. "I rest my case." And my penis.
Keep going for the rest.
Thanks to Mike V, who agrees instant noodles are the best noodles besides pool noodles and my mom's spaghetti.
-
TheQiwiMan
Read More: art, doing battle, eating things, everybody needs a hobby, good ideas, it's all fun and games until you find your art in your dog's poop, neato, noodles, now let's see how you fair against a frozen pizza warlord, playing with your food, sure why not, things made out of other things, things that look like other things, warriors