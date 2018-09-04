Jamiroqui's 'Virtual Insanity' Covered In Virtual Reality With VR Instruments

This is a video of musician Chase Holfelder performing Jamiroqui's 'Virtual Insanity' in virtual reality with virtual reality apps and instruments (previously: singing the 'I Don't Wanna Grow Up' Toys R Us Jingle in a minor key to mourn the store's closing). Remember the original video for 'Virtual Insanity' (posted after the jump)? That thing was the cat's meow when it came out back in 1996. I always thought that, given the opportunity to work with the same moving set, I could use it make an even BETTER video. Obviously, that video would be adult in nature.

Keep going for the virtual reality 'Virtual Insanity' performance.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees he should definitely do Smash Mouth's 'All Star' next. Actually he should have done it first.