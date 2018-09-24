It's Dancing!: Man Builds A Self-Solving Rubik's Cube

These are two video demonstrations of the self-solving Rubik's Cube built by Youtuber Human Controller. You can mix it up all you want, and the cube will return itself to its original solved form. That is pretty clever. Maybe not as clever as the self-solving Rubik's Cube I just created, but I'm a firm believer there's beauty in simplicity. "You just superglued the whole cube so you can't mix it up." You think the genius award trophy will fit in my PO box?

Keep going for a couple shots of the interior and two videos of the cube solving itself (one loose on a table, the other handheld).

Thanks to Aroth, who agrees the key to quickly solving a Rubik's Cube is never mixing it up to begin with.