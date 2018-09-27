I'm Gonna Be So Fancy: Finally, An Affordable Globe Liquor Decanter

This is the Eravino Whiskey Globe Decanter. It's a 30-ounce (~887ml) glass globe liquor decanter with the world etched on its exterior, and a glass boat at the bottom of its interior. It normally costs $56 but it's on sale for only $25 here for a few days so we can all feel fancy without wearing a monocle and lacy lingerie under our work clothes. Obviously, I just bought one. I'll fill it up, you come over and we'll hit it until we've drinked ourselves all the way to Antarctica. "Drinked?" I'm already deep into South America.

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks to evan, who informed me he's more of a vodka guy. *shrug* To each their own, except people who like gin.