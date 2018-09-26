Guy Extinguishes 9 Candles With A Single Air Punch

September 26, 2018

This is a video of musician Adam Hoek extinguishing nine candles with a single air punch. He was inspired to attempt the feat after watching videos of boxer Amir Khan do the same thing with eight candles, and again with eleven out of twelve. If that had been me I almost certainly would have punched the side of the table and broken my knuckles. I'm kidding, I would have easily extinguished all the candles, blown a hole through my cubicle wall, torn Greg's pleated khakis right off his chicken legs, AND shattered all the fluorescent lights in the office. "Then woken up from this dream of yours?" Not until after I've made out with a ring girl.

Keep going for the video, as well as Amir's attempts (he's wearing boxing gloves but his candles also aren't tea lights sitting an inch above a solid surface).

Thanks to n0nentity, who once extinguished a raging bonfire with a single roundhouse kick.

  • Deksam

    They all don't hold a candle to Blutengel's Vampires and their scantly clad women servants...

    Observe:

    https://www.youtube.com/wat...

  • jimmycleaver

    I can't wait to see someone try doing this and accident turn the fan on too soon to blow out the candles. Dude is gonna make some excuse saying it's all telekinesis or some shit.

  • Chaz Gomez

    Boxing gloves putting out candles? Real! Dude punching? Faked...

  • MustacheHam

    That's pretty cool. :D

  • Jenness

    I doubt the authenticity of this but it's still kind of cool.

  • TheQiwiMan

    Seems like it'd be way easier wearing big ol boxing gloves.

  • Corky McButterpants

    So fake & sooooo old.
    Need to stop visiting this site...

  • Big Dog on Krampus

    now do it with your dong

  • Eric Ord

    YOUR MOTHER did it with my dong!

  • kodama

    Why was your dong on fire?

  • Bling Nye

    Well, he either knocked his own lights out, or someone else's lights out, depending on who's candles those are...

  • Andyman7714

    Yeah, but try that with some heavy weight champ candles.

  • Bling Nye

    Could'a been a contender.

