Guy Extinguishes 9 Candles With A Single Air Punch

This is a video of musician Adam Hoek extinguishing nine candles with a single air punch. He was inspired to attempt the feat after watching videos of boxer Amir Khan do the same thing with eight candles, and again with eleven out of twelve. If that had been me I almost certainly would have punched the side of the table and broken my knuckles. I'm kidding, I would have easily extinguished all the candles, blown a hole through my cubicle wall, torn Greg's pleated khakis right off his chicken legs, AND shattered all the fluorescent lights in the office. "Then woken up from this dream of yours?" Not until after I've made out with a ring girl.

Keep going for the video, as well as Amir's attempts (he's wearing boxing gloves but his candles also aren't tea lights sitting an inch above a solid surface).

Thanks to n0nentity, who once extinguished a raging bonfire with a single roundhouse kick.