Grieving Father Had A 5-Foot iPhone Replica Tombstone Made For His Daughter's Grave

September 28, 2018

iphone-grave-1.jpg

Because we all express our grief in different ways, these are a couple shots of the five foot black basalt iPhone 5 replica tombstone that a grieving father in Ufa, Russia had made after losing his daughter Shameeva at the age of 25. That is too young. I'm not really sure why he chose the phone for her grave, but I assume she really loved her iPhone. If that's the case my gravestone should probably be a PS4 or my bed. Rest in peace, Shameeva, I hope you're enjoying heaven's unlimited plan.

Keep going for two more shots and a video from the workshop that made the iPhone gravestone, which includes several shots of another demo model.

iphone-grave-2.jpg

iphone-grave-3.jpg

Thanks to K Diddie, who offered to buy me a custom Geekologie homepage headboard for my bed since I'm not dead yet, except inside.

Video Demonstration Of A LEGO Bubble Blowing Machine

Previous Story

Underwater Footage Of A Brown Bear Diving To Catch A Fish

Next Story
  • Douchy McDouche

    You stay trashy, Russia.

  • bigalosu

    To each their own. The grave site is meant for those she leaves behind anyways. If that's how he wants her remembered that's fine.
    If it was mine it would need to be a giant turtle statue. I love turtles. Lol.

  • Harvey Jones

    *cant find glasses* fine i said 4

  • TheQiwiMan

    25 is so young, poor girl. :-(

    Even sadder, everyone will ignore her death because they're too busy making fun of her tacky tombstone.

  • tyr2180

    /melancholythumbsup

  • James Mcelroy

    i wanted to thumbs up this comment, but there was no sad thumbs up.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    GW, correction: this is an iphone 5. Taller aspect ratio, and touchID ring around the home button.

  • Geekologie

    i said 5 and you can't prove i didnt. now where are my Ray Bans?

  • Geekologie

    *cant find glasses* fine i said 4

  • Bling Nye

    Roy Buns?

  • Kristen A. Roberts

    This is the way you may create a truly decent profit per 30 days for working two to six hrs each day, and start getting in the range 1000-3000 bucks on weekly basis. The most exciting part of doing business over the internet is that often I am playing indoor or outdoor games with my children and whole family and also enjoying lots of family time with them. Here's the most effective way to start => https://plus.google.com/u/0...

  • Frédéric Purenne

    Engraving her image? Sure, why not, in fact it's a very nice way to show who it was... Why a friggin' iPhone though, or any smartphone for that matter? Also too big.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Yeah, everyone knows dpi on iphones is crazy low. 720p memorial? Nothanx!

  • Bling Nye

    It's a status symbol, more so in some places than others.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: different strokes for different folks, gone too soon, grave, iphone, phones, real things that exist, rest in peace, sadness, smartphones, sure why not, that's too young, things that look like other things, tombstone, video
Previous Post
Next Post