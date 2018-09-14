Ghost Rider: BMW Unveils A Self-Driving Motorcycle Prototype

This is a video discussion and demonstration of a self-driving motorcycle that BMW has developed. The autonomous bike can take off from a stop, navigate turns, avoid objects, and return to a complete stop all on its own (it deploys its kickstand to rest on when stopping). The purpose of BMW's research isn't to develop commercial self-driving bikes, but rather to implement safety features into its vehicles to help motorcyclists "retain control in an emergency braking situation, navigate around an obstacle, and prevent riders from drifting out of their own lane." No word if it will also help a daredevil jump 16 school buses, but *putting on helmet* one man with a crash helmet and balls of steel plans on finding out. "Is that man you, GW?" Hell no, my balls are porcelain, I was talking about my buddy Rick. He's nuts, I once saw him win a bet that he couldn't drown himself.

Keep going for the video. Also, I would lose it if an unmanned motorcycle pulled up next to me at a stoplight (especially if it called me a chump and stole my girl).

Thanks to n0nentity, who would really like to believe this is how Florida man could lay down on his bike while riding, even though we all know that's not the case.